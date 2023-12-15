Unconditional Jessica
Public Hearing live now - Peter Daszak answering to Counsel
Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic
May 1
Jessica Rose
January 2024
MCM on "conspiracy theory," "the left," and other lethal misconceptions
This past Friday, I spoke with Jeremiah Hosea on his radio show, "The Bassline" (which I strongly recommend in general)
Published on News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
Jan 16
Episode 26: Dr. Jessica Rose on Modified MRNA In Covid-19 Vaccines
The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Paid…
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
Jan 16
1:17:00
December 2023
There Never Was a “New Corona Virus”, There Never Was a Pandemic
Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries cannot constitute a “solution” to combating a novel coronavirus…
Published on Michel Chossudovsky
Dec 15, 2023
My presentation to the Croatian Parliament
Many thanks to Andrej and all of the organizers and participants.
Dec 1, 2023
Jessica Rose
November 2023
Rule 2.13 in New York sounds like a nightmare
By anyone's definition
Nov 25, 2023
Jessica Rose
Epoch Times TV - American Thought Leaders - with Jan Jekeliek and Jessica Rose
We talk about VAERS and plasmidgate
Nov 13, 2023
Jessica Rose
Another good movie about people
and their injuries...
Nov 13, 2023
Jessica Rose
October 2023
This is a pretty good talk: What is in the shots?
As part of AMPS: Australian Medical Professionals' Society presentation
Oct 24, 2023
Jessica Rose
This is an incredibly important discussion
Especially the part about Snapgene
Oct 23, 2023
Jessica Rose
Dr. Byram Bridle and Dr. Matt Strauss
Please watch this amazing debate
Oct 20, 2023
Jessica Rose
Upcoming Speaking Engagements
Truthful Translation of the Science
Published on COVID Chronicles
Oct 2, 2023
