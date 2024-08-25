Short, but not sweet.

Go to this exquisitely hilarious redacted document that you can download from a recent Scoops McGoo Substack article. Background here.

This caught my attention. It was all that could catch my attention since these insincere bastards redacted so much of what was requested for release in the first place.

Upon intramuscular administration of the vaccine, residual DNA present outside of the LNP, would be phagocytosed by endogenous inflammatory cells as common for extracellular DNA [10]. Residual DNA encapsulated within the LNP would be delivered to the cytoplasm with the vaccine mRNA. In the cytoplasm, residual DNA is not transcriptionally active and is rapidly degraded (with a half-life of 50-90 mins) [11, 12]. Moreover, its transport to the nucleus, and potential genomic integration, is impeded by multiple biological mechanisms [13, 14, 15, 16]. Therefore, the likelihood of any residual DNA integrating into human genome is regarded as negligible.

There’s only one place to go now. Straight to “The Cytosolic DNA-Sensing cGAS-STING Pathway in Cancer” and “Cytoplasmic DNAs: Sources, sensing, and roles in the development of lung inflammatory diseases and cancer”, as just two published examples of how cytosolic introduction of foreign DNA can induce cancer pathways.

You can find this slide and my full presentation for the May 30, 2024 - Regina, Saskatchewan National Citizens Inquiry Canada here.

I am also wondering in reference to the final quoted statement above how they resolve the fact that SV40 enhancer is a nuclear localization sequence. Seems that contradicts their notion that “the likelihood of any residual DNA integrating into human genome is regarded as negligible.”

They also write in Section 4 under Question 2 on page 8/56 that:

In the unlikely theoretical event that the SV40 promoter/enhancer and the redacted elements would reach the nucleus intact and transient expression of the resistance gene occurs, this would have no biological effect to the vaccinee.

What in the mighty roaring flaming volcano are they basing that statement on? Geez, they won’t even bloody admit that off-target proteins are being produced by the modified mRNA and we’re meant to ‘take them on their word’ that expression of foreign integrated genes will have no biological effect? Why the hell wouldn’t they have a biological effect, would be my question?

And if this is true, prove it with data, not virtue signaling and redactions.

Almost the entire document after page 11 of 56 pages is completely redacted.

Don’t you just love transparency! This is straight up lying by omission and last time I checked, Health Agencies aren’t supposed to lie. There are probably even some legalities associated with doing so - not that that should ever over-ride A DUTY TO PROVIDE HEALTH ADVICE!

No words. They’re redacted.