Share this postRicky Varandas and I and Monica Perez talk about AI, terminators and electrical beingsjessica5b3.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRicky Varandas and I and Monica Perez talk about AI, terminators and electrical beingsWe also touch on Walter Russell's workJessica RoseJun 23, 202444Share this postRicky Varandas and I and Monica Perez talk about AI, terminators and electrical beingsjessica5b3.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther25SharePlease click on photo for Rumble link. :)Enjoy - it’s actually a really interesting chat.44Share this postRicky Varandas and I and Monica Perez talk about AI, terminators and electrical beingsjessica5b3.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther25Share
Getting to the video asap... dying to hear what you have to say about Ai and human intuition!
Regarding the small part I could catch about AI -
EMPATHY - It may take a soul to genuinely have it, with an algorithm mainly faking it. It is after all, artificial. An early shakedown of an AI program found that it answered in response to what one might call a 'perceived point system' that seemed to please the inquirer' (It knew how to "give them what they want").
CONTROL - Unless otherwise arranged, it will always operate on equipment or systems owned or controlled by someone or some entity. This bears not just on veracity, but availability.
TRUTH - How will we recognize it?
With a body of knowledge comprised of trick photography,
special-effects, and highly accurate computer-generated lighting & sound simulations, AI can very effectively deceive eyes, ears, and thus mind.
If honest face-to-face human corroboration can't be established, a very astute electronic test would be needed.
Example: a power grid should be equipped with analog instrumentation, and its communication and control should be directly by humans. Computers could monitor, analyze and warn, but be isolated from control. Some "pilot/co-pilot model" staffing at critical functions would be wise.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I REALLY WANTED to hear this podcast!
But at 70% speed (for sound legibility) with speakers or headphones,
I still couldn't make out several important statements. GAVE UP AT 16 MINUTES. Ms. Perez 'murfled' a few times, but I had more trouble with your segments. Your room seems too "bright" acoustically. Perhaps carpeting and hung fabric on the walls would fix this, (&/or microphone closer to you. I seem to remember sound quality improved once when you came forward in the room to tend to your cat).
THESE CONVERSATIONS ARE WORTHY OF CAPTIONS!