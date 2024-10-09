Use of lethal force in a reasonably anticipated confrontation
What exactly qualifies as reasonable in a reasonably anticipated confrontation?
Please go to this document DOD Directive 5240.01 effective September 27, 2024.
Then go to page 13, section 3.3a.(2).(c).
Subject to Paragraph 3.1., Defense Intelligence Components may provide personnel to assist a Federal department or agency, including a Federal law enforcement agency, or a State or local law enforcement agency when lives are in danger, in response to a request for such assistance, in accordance with the following approval authorities:
(a) Secretary of Defense Approval
(2) The decision to approve requests for these types of permissible assistance described in Paragraph 3.2. to law enforcement agencies and other civil authorities are reserved to the Secretary of Defense:
(c) Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury. It also includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated. Such use of force must be in accordance with DoDD 5210.56, potentially as further restricted based on the specifics of the requested support.
The words ‘reasonably anticipated’ are the ones that truly bother me. What qualifies as reasonable? Decided by whom?
This is an example of open-ended legislation.
Open-ended legislation means whatever The Party (TM) wants it to mean depending on each moment. It's the negation of Law and it's repugnant to Justice.
A verbose manifestation of Totalitarianism.
I recommend this book: "Omnipotent Government: the Rise of the Total State and Total War"
In particular, Chapter 11.3.
First published in the summer of the year 1944 by Yale University Press, in the USA, and republished in 2010 by Liberty Fund and the Mises Institute.
https://mises.org/library/book/omnipotent-government-rise-total-state-and-total-war
Why, the same people who bray on repeat, "safe and effective." And anything else is "misinformation." They're the ones who decide. Of course.